BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) intends to expand its route network, increasing the total number of its destinations to 85 in the future, said First Vice President of AZAL Samir Rzayev in an interview with AZERTAG, Trend reports.

According to him, if in 2022 flights were carried out to 36 destinations, this year it is planned to increase the route network to 62 destinations.

"Our main geography of flights is Europe, Asia, and the Middle East," Rzayev said.

He also noted that since the beginning of 2022, the national airline of Azerbaijan has been operating flights to Aktau, Tashkent, Samarkand, Urgench, Fergana, Amman, Prague, Xi'an and other cities of the world. In addition, the frequency of flights operated by AZAL to cities in Russia and Türkiye has increased.

Also, flights to many new destinations are planned. Starting from March this year, AZAL will begin operating flights to Almaty, Astana, Volgograd, Surgut, Samara, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk. Furthermore, since May, the airline will fly to Barcelona, Vienna and Paris.

Referring to the activities of regional airports, Samir Rzayev also noted that negotiations are underway with the low-cost WizzAir airline as part of the expansion of flights to regional airports in Azerbaijan. In addition, Azerbaijan is ready to provide regional airports to foreign airlines as base airports.

Also, as part of the organization of tours to Shusha, it is planned to open regular flights to Fuzuli International Airport.