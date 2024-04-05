EEC focuses on East-West, North-South transport corridors development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 5. Efforts of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) are aimed at developing transport infrastructure in the East-West and North-South directions, including within the framework of alignment with the One Belt, One Road Chinese initiative, said Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the EEC, at the Moscow Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to the EEC, it was highlighted that for this purpose, a Comprehensive Development Plan for Eurasian transport corridors has been adopted.

A list of priority integration infrastructure projects in the transport sector is regularly submitted for consideration by the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). A corresponding report on the creation and development of transport infrastructure along the aforementioned routes is presented annually.

"EEC and the member states of the union are actively involved in the development of container and multimodal transport, the implementation of digital technologies, and drafting documents on intelligent transport systems," the minister said.

According to the minister, today new opportunities have opened up for the development of transportation and ensuring the economic stability of EAEU members.

One Belt, One Road is a comprehensive global infrastructure development initiative introduced by the Chinese government in 2013, aiming to invest in over 150 countries and international organizations.