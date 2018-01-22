Kyrgyzstan OKs agreement with Uzbekistan on confidence-building measures in border area

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov ratified the law "On ratification of the agreement on confidence-building measures in the border area between the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan", signed on Oct.6, 2017 in Tashkent, the Kyrgyz presidential press-service reported Jan. 22.

The law was passed by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on Dece.21, 2017.

The agreement aims at regulating the issues related to the relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on strengthening security and confidence, maintaining stability on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border area.

The agreement will ensure cooperation on regional security and stability issues, combating terrorism and illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, countering new challenges and threats, as well as illegal migration across the state border.

The law will take effect ten days after the day of its official publication.

