China's leader Xi Jinping expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan for state visit

11 April 2019 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan for a state visit in 2019, Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Council of China Xu Qiliang told during the meeting with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, reports Trend referring to kabar.kg

During the meeting, Jeenbekov conveyed best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, stressing that he is looking forward for his state visit on the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in 2019.

The President said that China is close friend for Kyrgyzstan, a reliable partner and a good neighbor.

"We thank our friendly neighbor for the support of our country for all the years of its development. We are ready for further development of cooperation with China," Jeenbekov said.

Xu Qiliang called the purpose of his visit the implementation of the agreements reached in June 2018 during the state visit of Jeenbekov to China regarding the deepening of military-technical cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries aimed at its rise to a new level.

The next meeting SCO Summit will be held in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan.

