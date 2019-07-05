Turkmenistan, Poland preparing highest-level meetings

5 July 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 5

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen-Polish political consultations were held in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Polish delegation was headed by Undersecretary of State for Eastern Policy, Economic Diplomacy and Development Cooperation Marcin Przydacz.

Highlighting the high level of bilateral political and diplomatic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Poland, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities for organizing visits at the highest level, the report said.

The parties discussed issues of mutual interest. Reviewing the agreements reached, the parties discussed issues of a joint legal framework.

Also, a set of issues related to the strengthening of bilateral trade and economic ties was considered.

Poland has a favorable geographical position in the center of Europe, which allows for the active development of transit routes for energy supplies from the Caspian region to Europe.

Turkmenistan sells gas at its borders, and significant reserves of this type of fuel are confirmed by independent western auditors.

At this stage, the negotiations between the Ashgabat and the European Union and Azerbaijan - which can become a participant as a transit state in the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project - continue.

