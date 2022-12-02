US strives to support Central Asia in security matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. US attaches great importance to cooperation with the countries of Central Asia within the C5+1 diplomatic platform, a source in the press service of the US Department of State told Trend.

According to the source, being a reliable partner, the US aims at providing necessary support to its Central Asian counterparts.

"More than seven years ago, we launched the C5+1 diplomatic platform and made sure that Central Asia achieves high results in various fields. At the moment, the Government of Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries are collectively solving regional and global problems. Now more than ever, we are striving for C5+1 cooperation, which leads to more efficient and sustainable solutions," said the source.

Department of State stressed that the US continues to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Turkmenistan and other Central Asian partners.

Meanwhile, C5+1 is a dialogue format and a platform for joint actions to solve common problems of the US and the five Central Asian countries.