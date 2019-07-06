Military forces leave Kazakh Arys following disastrous explosion

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The departure of military forces from Kazakhstan’s Arys city has started, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The loading and transportation of surviving ammunition is underway. Military forces and military police are to convoy the ammunition.

The redeployment of the military unit is under surveillance of Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan. The military unit will be redeployed from Arys to a place, which is safer for citizens.

On morning of June 24, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Kazakh town of Arys. Following the blast, the state of emergency was declared. Mass evacuation of nearly 45,000 people living in the area was initiated. Three people were declared dead. As at June 28, 2019 the citizens have returned to their homes. The reconstruction of the city is underway.

