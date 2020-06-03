Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

Over 200 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

n total, 225 new COVID-19 cases have been detected, including 40 in West Kazakhstan region, 39 in Almaty city, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 23 in Nur-Sultan city, 21 in Atyrau region, 21 in Shymkent city, 17 in Mangistau region, 14 in Aktobe region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 5 in Almaty region, 5 in Zhambyl region2 in Kostanay region, and 2 in North Kazakhstan region.

The number of the novel virus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 11,796. 5,941 patients have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 claimed 44 lives across Kazakhstan.