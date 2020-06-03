Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 3 June 2020 08:33 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

Over 200 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

n total, 225 new COVID-19 cases have been detected, including 40 in West Kazakhstan region, 39 in Almaty city, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 23 in Nur-Sultan city, 21 in Atyrau region, 21 in Shymkent city, 17 in Mangistau region, 14 in Aktobe region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 5 in Almaty region, 5 in Zhambyl region2 in Kostanay region, and 2 in North Kazakhstan region.

The number of the novel virus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 11,796. 5,941 patients have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 claimed 44 lives across Kazakhstan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbek enterprise starts construction of modern residential complex
Uzbek enterprise starts construction of modern residential complex
Russia's Penoplex to increase thermal insulation polymers production in Uzbekistan
Russia's Penoplex to increase thermal insulation polymers production in Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani PMD Group talks development of regional project
Azerbaijani PMD Group talks development of regional project
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:33
S. Korea reports 49 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 11,590 Other News 08:12
NYPD: Officers fatally shoot man pointing gun at them US 07:49
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 07:25
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 30,000 Other News 06:58
3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California US 06:38
U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protests US 06:11
At least 11 people die, hundreds injured in US protests US 05:37
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 113,000 in past day - WHO World 05:14
61 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 04:39
Turkey, Russia to start joint work to develop COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 04:11
Italy's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 33,530 Europe 03:48
Israeli missile hits test target 400 kilometers away Israel 03:26
Spain reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day Europe 02:49
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death US 02:11
Britain, EU clash over financial market access: diplomats Europe 01:27
Paris police fire tear gas at protest of racial injustice Europe 00:52
1 killed, 3 wounded in explosion in Kabul Other News 00:21
UK COVID-19 deaths hit 39,369 as another 324 patients die Europe 2 June 23:43
NYC extends curfew all week; mayor says no to National Guard US 2 June 23:18
U.S. sanctions four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil US 2 June 22:51
Saudi Arabia reports 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, tally near 90,000 Arab World 2 June 22:22
Turkey's COVID-19 cases top 165,000 as new infections drop for 5th straight day Turkey 2 June 21:59
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 2 June 21:27
Azerbaijan presents facts on Armenia’s crimes to UN Security Council Politics 2 June 21:21
Serbia’s coronavirus cases reach 11,454 Europe 2 June 21:11
Azerbaijan’s Lankaran cannery talks about plans for 2020 Business 2 June 21:03
Azerbaijani company talks production of disinfection equipment for escalators ICT 2 June 20:49
Georgian airports preparing to receive visitors Transport 2 June 20:09
Returning of deposits in liquidated banks starts in Azerbaijan Economy 2 June 19:35
MFA: Armenia must put end to policy of annexation and withdraw occupying forces from Azerbaijani territories Politics 2 June 19:29
Six Azerbaijani insurers reduced collection of premiums from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Economy 2 June 19:24
Revenues from international visits down in Georgia Tourism 2 June 19:22
Sales through Azerbaijan's Azexport website increase Business 2 June 19:20
15 insurers increased collection of premiums in Azerbaijan from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Economy 2 June 19:17
New fruit storage company begins operating in Georgia Business 2 June 19:15
Georgia talks country's public debt management policy Finance 2 June 19:02
LUKOIL's Kazakhstan-based plant makes first oils shipments to China Oil&Gas 2 June 18:56
Turkey talks completion date for pier construction in Istanbul Turkey 2 June 18:52
Azerbaijani Rabitabank's financial indicators many-fold exceed CBA's minimum requirements Finance 2 June 18:48
Turkmenistan, other participants of ECT Modernization Group to ensure energy transit Oil&Gas 2 June 18:47
Kazakhstan to start reconstruction of runways in two more airports Transport 2 June 18:30
Azerbaijan reports 273 new COVID-19 cases Society 2 June 18:27
Turkey's export of fruits to France slightly up Turkey 2 June 18:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 2 June 18:21
TOP-3 non-oil export products of Azerbaijan Finance 2 June 18:20
Georgia signs loan agreement with Asian Development Bank Business 2 June 18:14
Mastercard for Azerbaijan, Turkey working on creating cashless environment Finance 2 June 18:01
Construction of first GTL plant of Uzbekistan nearing completion Oil&Gas 2 June 17:56
Sumgait Technologies Park ships first batches of aluminum profiles to Kazakhstan Business 2 June 17:55
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover declines Turkey 2 June 17:47
Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Insurance Fund upgrading service quality Economy 2 June 17:45
Union of Economists of Turkmenistan creates digital technology department ICT 2 June 17:32
CISCO conducting consultations on participation in big innovative projects in Azerbaijan (Interview) Economy 2 June 17:31
Renewable electricity proves to cheapest as improving technologies leads to price drop Oil&Gas 2 June 17:29
Kulevi oil terminal: Anticorrosion works completed at several facilities Oil&Gas 2 June 17:24
Azerbaijani minister: Financially, some state-owned companies aren't stable Business 2 June 17:16
Iran's President urges companies involved in Justice Shares sale to ensure transparency Iran 2 June 17:14
COVID-19-led digitalization to change how businesses operate and consumers live Business 2 June 17:11
PM Modi Holds Highest 'Approval Rating' Among World Leaders Handling the Pandemic: Report Other News 2 June 17:10
Turkey-China trade turnover downgrades Turkey 2 June 17:05
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Sigorta company offers free consultations of psychologist, pediatrician Economy 2 June 17:02
Georgia installs solar panels in over 80 villages Oil&Gas 2 June 16:49
Work on commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line in Georgia continues Transport 2 June 16:47
Turkmenistan talks laying power transmission line alongside TAP pipeline Oil&Gas 2 June 16:45
Tender to build schools, kindergartens opens in Turkmenistan's Balkan region Tenders 2 June 16:29
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender fortesting of lab equipment Tenders 2 June 16:28
Turkish ministry allows industrial company to participate in BOTAS tenders Turkey 2 June 16:26
Finance minister: Negative effects of quarantine on Azerbaijan's economy were inevitable Economy 2 June 16:21
China approves $20 billion mega petchem complex in Shandong oil hub Other News 2 June 16:05
FAO, WFP to jointly support Kyrgyz rural families to combat COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 2 June 16:02
Volume of ethanol handled via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 disclosed Turkey 2 June 15:57
Turkey's export to EU from Jan. through Apr. 2020 shrinks Turkey 2 June 15:48
EBRD eyeing optimizing debt maturity profile of Kazakhstan's Eastcomtrans Business 2 June 15:39
Uzbek enterprise starts construction of modern residential complex Construction 2 June 15:37
Azerbaijani finance minister: No problems with fulfillment of state budget for 2020 Finance 2 June 15:36
Uzbekistan to sell state share in major chemical enterprise Finance 2 June 15:30
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of panoramic mirrors Tenders 2 June 15:25
Iran's Plan & Budget Organization talks unemployment rate in country Business 2 June 15:25
China's Wuhan finds no new COVID cases, 300 asymptomatics in tests Other News 2 June 15:20
Azerbaijan discloses data on oil, gas sectors trade turnover Oil&Gas 2 June 15:17
Azerbaijan imposes new rules for visitors of malls Society 2 June 15:15
Georgia taking measures to support winemaking sector Business 2 June 15:07
Azerbaijan sees growth in fruit, vegetable exports Business 2 June 15:01
Azerbaijan starts exporting persimmon to UAE Business 2 June 14:59
Iran has sufficient foreign currency reserves - CBI Business 2 June 14:52
Trade turnover between Turkey, Uzbekistan plunges by over half in April 2020 Turkey 2 June 14:50
Turkey reveals volume of fuel oil handled via local ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Turkey 2 June 14:45
Azerbaijan discloses info on 'Single Window' exports Business 2 June 14:44
EBRD to support distribution network enlargement of Kazakhstan's beverage producer Business 2 June 14:37
Volume of problem loans shrinks in Azerbaijan Finance 2 June 14:36
Sales volumes stabilize in Azerbaijani foreign exchange market Economy 2 June 14:36
Russia's Penoplex to increase thermal insulation polymers production in Uzbekistan Construction 2 June 14:31
Turkmenistan to increase capacity of its energy sector Oil&Gas 2 June 14:29
ADB supporting business restructuring of Kazakhstan’s largest power generation company Oil&Gas 2 June 14:24
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendment on fines for not wearing masks Society 2 June 14:21
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport to buy welding equipment spare parts via tender Tenders 2 June 14:20
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 2 June 14:20
Turkmen officials talk progress of agricultural work in country Turkmenistan 2 June 14:07
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 2 Iran 2 June 13:56
All news