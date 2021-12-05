COVID-19: 11 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘green zone’

As of December 4, 11 areas of Kazakhstan are in the «green zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, North Kazakhstan region is in the «red zone».

Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 695 cases of and 597 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.