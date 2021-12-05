COVID-19: 11 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘green zone’
As of December 4, 11 areas of Kazakhstan are in the «green zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports.
According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, North Kazakhstan region is in the «red zone».
Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».
The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.
Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 695 cases of and 597 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia body of saboteur neutralized in attack on Azerbaijani serviceman in Khojavand
Agrarian sector of ‘smart village’ in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan to be combined modern urban planning – minister
Azerbaijan achieves practical results to restore hydropower plants in liberated lands - agency's CEO