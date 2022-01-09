Large supermarkets reopened in Almaty

Almaty resumed the activities of large retail chains, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

"To date, 28 branches of the Magnum, Toymart, and Small supermarkets have been opened. Food stocks in retail outlets, in the warehouses of suppliers and distributors, are sufficient. Measures have been taken to ensure safety. The work schedule in retail chains is set from 9:00 to 18:00 for the next two days, "said the press service of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Investment of Almaty.

On January 9, the Magnum retail chain will open 40 stores. The work schedule is from 9 to 18 hours.

In addition, on January 10, a phased resumption of the activities of all production enterprises in the city, primarily the food industry, is planned.