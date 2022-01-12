Almaty airport is technically ready to resume operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Damaged during the riots in Kazakhstan, Almaty airport is technically ready to resume activity, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbaev said at the first meeting of the new government of the republic, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Of the 20 airports in the country, 18 airports are operating normally. The activities of the airports of the city of Almaty and the city of Taldykorgan are suspended. At the same time, the airport of Almaty is technically ready to resume operations; an appropriate decision of the competent special bodies is required," the minister said.

He also noted that "in all regions, city bus transportation, all railway stations and the movement of all passenger and freight trains have been fully restored." Also, according to him, "there is no restriction for the movement of vehicles on the republican roads."