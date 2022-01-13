Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss withdrawal of CSTO contingent from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the issues related to the beginning of the coordinated withdrawal of the contingent of the CSTO member-states from the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the Kremlin.

“The president of Kazakhstan informed about the ongoing measures on the final restoration of order in the country, taking into account the effective actions of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO,” the message said. “Special gratitude for help and support was expressed to the Russian Federation, which is a strategic partner and ally of Kazakhstan in the CSTO.”