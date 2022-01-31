Kazakhstan’s PM holds meeting on Government's Action Program for 2022

Kazakhstan 31 January 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held meetings on the development of the Government's Action Program for 2022 with the Ministries of National Economy, Agriculture, Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, Emergency Situations, Defense, Trend reports via the press service of the PM.

The measures proposed by the Ministry of National Economy are aimed at increasing the incomes of the population, developing small and medium-sized businesses, forming a new investment policy, reducing the share of state participation in the Kazakh economy, ensuring macroeconomic stability, modernizing the public administration system and improving tariff policy.

The measures presented by the Ministry of Agriculture provide for the implementation of investment projects for the laying of new apple orchards, processing of meat products, poultry meat production, fish farming, storage of potatoes and vegetables.

It is planned to provide agricultural producers with preferential loans, cheaper diesel fuel for spring fieldwork, improve the system of subsidizing agricultural entities, reform the veterinary system. Measures will be taken to introduce modern resource-saving technologies into production, the development of seed and feed production.

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources has proposed measures to reduce emissions of pollutants into the environment, restore disturbed lands, eliminate "historical" pollution, improve waste management systems, restore lakes, water infrastructure, and develop the fishing industry.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations plans to take measures to reform the organizational and staff structure of military units of civil defense, strengthen the material, technical and social security of civil protection bodies.

The Ministry of Defense will take measures to implement the priority tasks of reforming the Armed Forces. In order to increase the combat readiness and combat capability of the troops, measures are envisaged to increase the number of personnel, equip the troops with modern weapons and military equipment, and equip the necessary military infrastructure.

