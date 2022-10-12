EBRD supports operations of Borusan Cat Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is promoting greater resource efficiency and reducing associated industrial waste in Kazakhstan by supporting the operations of Borusan Cat Kazakhstan (BCK), an exclusive distributor of and service provider for Caterpillar equipment, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

An EBRD loan of up to $60 million will help a wholly owned subsidiary of Borusan Cat Turkey finance the expansion of its component rebuilding centre. This will allow BCK to repair and reuse spare parts that would otherwise be scrapped. The project will also finance the working capital needs of BCK to support its expansion in the region.

The deal is supporting BCK’s green approach to resource management, which will help extend the service life of such heavy machinery as excavators, loaders and asphalt pavers.

As part of the project, BCK is committed to creating more employment opportunities for women through the development and implementation of a gender inclusion plan.

The project is supported by technical assistance provided by the government of Japan.

In 2022 the EBRD marks 30 years since Kazakhstan joined the Bank. With more than €9.84 billion invested in the country to date through almost 300 projects, this is the EBRD’s largest and longest-running uninterrupted banking operation in Central Asia.