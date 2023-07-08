Kazakhstan's KazTransOil transits large batch of Russian oil to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Kazakhstan's KazTransOil national company transited 37,900 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in the second quarter of this year, KazTransOil told Trend.

This transit operation marks a significant increase compared to the first quarter when only 10,700 tons of Russian oil were transited through the territory of Kazakhstan. The transportation of oil aligns with the delivery schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

As noted by the company, transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan through KazTransOil's system of main oil pipelines commenced in 2017. In that year, the volume of transit reached 67,900 thousand tons, followed by 36,600 tons in 2018. However, from 2019 to 2022, there was no transit of Russian oil through the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2023, KazTransOil JSC witnessed a significant surge in the volume of oil transported through its main pipeline system. The total amount reached 10.3 million tons, marking an impressive growth of 591,000 tons compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.