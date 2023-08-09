Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas records increase in oil transportation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 9. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, the national oil and gas company, transported 39.3 million tons of oil from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

The growth in oil transportation via main pipelines has been a key driver behind this positive trend, with a substantial 4.9-percent increase, totaling 34.7 million tons. This upswing can be attributed to the expanded transportation of oil from Kashagan and Tengiz fields through the KazTransOil system towards Samara and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system.

Additionally, there has been a notable rise in oil transportation to the port of Aktau.

The total volume of oil transportation by sea increased by 12 percent to 5.2 million tons. This growth was mainly due to the restoration of the volume of oil transported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the direction of the port of Midia (Romania) through the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the oil and gas condensate production volume of KazMunayGas in the first half of this year totaled 11.7 million tons, smashing the data of last year's same period of 10.1 percent.

The production volume of natural and associated gas in the reporting period of 2023 increased by 16.5 percent year-on-year to 4.7 billion cubic meters.