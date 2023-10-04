Kazakhstan proposes to Germany creation of consortium for joint projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to Germany the creation of a Consortium for the implementation of joint raw material projects with the support of a bilateral working group on project financing involving private German investors, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during an expanded-format meeting between the Kazakh delegation and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

Tokayev noted Kazakhstan's readiness to provide all necessary conditions for a broader presence of German businesses in the Kazakh market.

The priority areas identified by both sides include the fields of oil and gas chemistry, rare earth metallurgy, green energy, transportation and logistics, and agriculture.

The German side confirmed a strong commitment to deepening trade, economic, and investment ties with Kazakhstan.

In particular, there is an interest in increasing the volume of oil supplies, diversifying supply chains, and implementing infrastructure projects.

Today, Germany is one of the largest trading partners and leading investors in our country's economy. Kazakhstan accounts for approximately 83 percent of all of Germany's trade with the Central Asian region. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 25 percent in 2022, reaching $2.8 billion.