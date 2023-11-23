Kazakhstan reveals plans to purchase locomotives until 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 23. Kazakhstan will purchase more than 500 locomotives by 2025, said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev during a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to the minister, this is enough to solve the problem of rolling stock shortages.

Currently, the total number of locomotives in the fleet is 1,880.

To ensure the required number of locomotives and reduce the level of depreciation in the fleet, 133 units of locomotives were purchased this year.

As the minister noted, these locomotives were produced at domestic factories.

As it became known earlier, France will invest in the production of railway locomotives in Kazakhstan. In this regard, an investment agreement was signed for the implementation of the project "Production and maintenance of railway locomotives and rolling stock, as well as components for railway equipment in the Republic of Kazakhstan."

In addition, on September 17, CEO of Wabtec Rafael Santana, at a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, talked about the investment projects being developed to launch the production of locomotives using hydrogen technologies and their components in Kazakhstan, the creation of an engineering center, and technology transfer.