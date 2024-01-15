Kazakhstan supports territorial integrity of China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its support for the territorial integrity of China, Trend reports, referring to the country's Foreign Ministry.

"Due to the election held in Taiwan, Kazakhstan reiterates its firm support for the "one-China" principle and reaffirms that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole country, and Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory," the statement of the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry emphasized that the country supports the efforts of the Chinese government to implement the peaceful reunification of the country.

