Kazakh president invites UN Secretary-General to SCO summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled for July 2024 in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The invitation was presented to Guterres by Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu during a meeting in Geneva.

António Guterres, thanking him for the invitation, highly appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts in promoting sustainable development and strengthening international peace and security, including within the framework of regional organizations such as the SCO and CICA.

The meeting also discussed current global challenges, deepening regional cooperation among Central Asian countries, and the initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

