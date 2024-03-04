Belarusian president expresses gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting SCO membership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. In February, Kazakhstan ratified the documents on Belarus' membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), we are grateful for the fact, said President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko during a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to the country Erlan Baizhanov, Trend reports.

"Regarding your international engagements, you currently hold the chairmanship of both the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and SCO. In February, you ratified all the documents for Belarus' membership in the SCO, and we express our gratitude for that. In July, the next meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is scheduled in Kazakhstan's Astana. It would be highly symbolic and appreciated if Belarus could become a full-fledged member during that meeting. We will be requesting your support in this matter. The outcome will naturally depend on the presiding party, and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs should actively engage in this process," said Lukashenko.

