Kazakhstan discloses volume of manufacturing production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 21. The volume of manufacturing production in Kazakhstan amounted to 21.6 trillion tenge (about $48 billion) in 2023, Trend reports.

Such data were presented at a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

Thus, production volume increased by 4.1 percent compared to 2022 (20.7 trillion tenge, or about $46 billion). It was achieved due to growth in mechanical engineering (an increase of 25.4 percent), woodworking (an increase of 38 percent), the light industry (an increase of 12.2 percent), and the construction industry (an increase of 6.1 percent).

At the same time, the volume of investments increased by 11.2 percent and amounted to 1.7 trillion tenge (about $3.77 billion).

The growth was achieved through investments in the production of other vehicles by 7 times, clothing by 5.6 times, furniture by 4 times, and in the automotive industry by 3.5 times.

At the end of 2023, 170 investment projects totaling 928 billion tenge (about $2 billion) were launched and more than 12,000 jobs were created. Exports of manufacturing products amounted to $25.3 billion.

In addition to this, this year, the implementation of about 180 projects worth about 1.3 trillion tenge (about $2.9 billion) is planned in the manufacturing industry, with the creation of about 17,800 new jobs.