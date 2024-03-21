Kazakhstan to sign agreement on expanding alliance with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 21. Kazakhstan will sign an agreement on expanding alliance with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The relevant draft decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, "On signing an agreement on deepening and expanding allied relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic" has been published on the "Open Legal Acts" portal.

The draft treaty states that the contracting sides will promptly hold appropriate consultations with each other, both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations to which they are parties, with a view to taking measures conducive to its peaceful settlement, in the event that a situation 'poses a threat of armed attack by third states'.

The document notes that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan 'confirm their commitment not to participate in any blocs or alliances, and also refrain from participating in any actions directed against the other contracting party'.

The territories and resources of both countries should not be used 'for the purpose of preparing or carrying out aggression or other hostile actions against the other contracting party, as well as to the detriment of the state sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the other contracting party.'

The agreement also specifies that Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan promise not to permit third parties to utilize 'communications systems and other infrastructure' on their soil 'in order to prepare or carry out armed actions against the other contracting party'.

Furthermore, the draft agreement also calls for enhancing the two nations' economic ties, specifically 'by creating favorable conditions for mutual access of goods, services, and investments, their protection on the territories of their states, and the implementation of joint investment projects'.



Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are striving to deepen their partnership through increased trade, economic cooperation, and the exchange of experience in various fields, taking into account their common interests, historical and cultural ties, as well as geographical proximity, in order to promote mutual development and prosperity.