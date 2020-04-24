Kyrgyzstan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 656 in total

As of April 24 morning, 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev told Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection reached 656. Among them 354 are women and 352 are men.

Usenbaev said that 10 medical workers have been infected past day, making the total number 172.

He also noted that 20 patients with a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals per day. In total, 322 citizens were recovered from COVID-19 in the country, the deputy minister said.

There are 12 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in serious condition, 5 of them are in intensive care, he added.

Usenbaev said that a total of 326 patients are in hospitals throughout the country.

8 COVID-19 patients have passed away.