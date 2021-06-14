Kyrgyzstan reports 459 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan on Monday reported 459 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 110,829, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the pandemic has so far claimed 1,899 lives in Kyrgyzstan, including 9 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 102,890 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic with 257 new recoveries.

2,041patients remained hospitalized and 2,949 patients are being treated at home.

A total of 4,101 tests were conducted over the past day.