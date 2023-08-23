Kyrgyzstan, Germany FMs to discuss strengthening economic co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 23. Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhanybek Kulubaev, and Germany's Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, will discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic collaboration, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, these discussions will occur during Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister's visit to Germany on August 24-25.

The visit's purpose is to discuss the expansion of Kyrgyz-German political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Minister Kulubaev will also hold bilateral meetings with authorities from Germany's Federal President's and Chancellor's Offices, a Bundestag member, and other officials.

Additionally, he will meet with the leadership of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations to discuss intensifying Kyrgyz-German cooperation.

Previously, the Embassy of Germany in Bishkek told Trend that there is significant potential for further developing bilateral economic relations between Germany and Kyrgyzstan.

The Embassy highlighted that German companies possess considerable expertise in renewable energy fields, such as solar and hydropower. As a result, successful joint projects are possible in the future.