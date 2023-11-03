Kyrgyz president proposes making Jalal-Abad tourist capital of Turkic world in 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov proposed declaring the city of Jalal-Abad as the tourist capital of the Turkic world in 2025, Trend reports.

He made this announcement at the 10th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The president emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation among Turkic organizations, such as the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkic Academy, and the Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage. He called for increased efforts in developing the tourism industry.

"We are always ready to contribute to the reliable development of the OTS, constructive and productive cooperation among Turkic countries, and the strengthening of friendly and close neighborly relations," he concluded.

In closing, he highlighted that Kyrgyzstan is ready to host the next Summit of OTS in 2024.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has started today in Astana. Within the meeting, international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. Additionally, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, along with a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.