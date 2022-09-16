Tajikistan reports attack by Kyrgyz servicemen on number of its settlements

This morning at about 04:50, the border guards of the Koktosh border outpost of the Batken border detachment of the Kyrgyz Republic, in violation of the agreement, using heavy weapons, fired at the Dushanbe border outpost of the Isfara border detachment of Tajikistan, the Press Center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan reports, Trend reports citing Khovar.

Along with this, using heavy weapons, Kyrgyz servicemen carried out an armed attack on the settlements of Khojai Alo, Kummazor, Surkh, Somoniyon, Kulkand of Isfara, Khistevarz, and Ovchikalacha of Bobojon Gafurov.

Despite the fact that at 06:30 the parties agreed to declare a ceasefire, Kyrgyz servicemen continued firing in the direction of Tajikistan from various types of military weapons and military equipment.