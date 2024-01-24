Tajikistan, Qatar Free Zones Authority run MoU

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 24. The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the Qatar Free Zones Authority have signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the document was signed within the frame of the state visit of Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, to Qatar, during which high-level meetings and negotiations took place.

The memorandum aims to establish a common foundation for cooperation between the free zones of Tajikistan and Qatar. This includes sharing experiences on attracting capital to free economic zones, organizing mutual visits to the zones, exchanging information to enhance the potential of workers, and promoting collaboration in attracting foreign investments and establishing joint ventures within the free economic zones.

Signing the document is expected to boost cooperation between Tajikistan and Qatar and significantly contribute to the economic and social development of the countries. It will also foster mutual collaboration in the fields of economics, industry, science, and technology.

Overall, nine documents were signed between Tajikistan and Qatar following the meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.