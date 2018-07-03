Turkmenistan strengthens fight against corruption

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

During the meeting of the Turkmen State Security Council, a report was read out about the steps taken as part of the anti-corruption program, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported July 3.

The corresponding report was presented by Director of the Turkmen State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Maksat Khudaykuliyev.

Presently, anti-corruption activity is among the primary tasks of the state and society, according to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The main directions of the policy include participation in the development of the regulatory framework and measures to prevent economic crimes, suppression of tax offenses, conducting inspections and audits to identify illegal actions in the economy sphere.

In April, it was reported that one of heads of the Nayip terminal for the storage and shipment of liquefied gas belonging to the Turkmengaz State Concern, took bribes from foreign buyer companies for the uninterrupted filling of vehicles with liquefied gas sent from the terminal for export.

In addition, at the Parahat oil facility of the Turkmennebitonumleri (Turkmen Oil Products) Head Department, the abuse of official powers by the head of the department was revealed. According to the report, special equipment was installed, allowing underfilling of gasoline and diesel fuel, which was later sold on the side.

In January, it was reported that Nursakhed Sapardurdyev, who worked earlier as Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources (was dismissed from this post in December 2017), using official powers, damaged the legitimate interests of the heads of subordinated facilities, foreign companies and entrepreneurs by taking bribes from them in especially large amounts.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov after hearing the report reminded that civil servants will be punished for corruption and bribery in the strictest manner.

“If necessary, we will tighten penalties for such crimes,” the president said.

