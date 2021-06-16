Turkmenistan participates in CA+Japan discussions

On the 16th of June 2021, the 14th meeting of the officials in the framework of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue was held via videoconferencing. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev represented Turkmenistan at this event, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Deputy Director-General of the European Affairs Bureau of the MFA of Japan, Deputy Assistant Minister Tokuda Shuichi opened the session. He noted the significance of cooperation between the countries in the given format encompassing a wide range of collaboration, including security, sustainable development, advancement of trade-economic ties and cultural-humanitarian contacts.

During the meeting, a review of the results of joint activities since the last Ministerial within the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue took place. The key vectors of the new concept of the Dialogue were considered, as well as the draft programme and agenda of the next 8th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue were discussed. The participants of the session shared their vision regarding the development of cooperation within the Dialogue.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev confirmed the commitment of the Turkmen side to further development of the partnership within the Dialogue. He analyzed the joint actions and told about the favorable vectors of cooperation.

In this respect, the adherence of Turkmenistan to the expansion of partnership on healthcare, collaboration on the reestablishment of economies and overcoming of the socio-economic repercussions of the pandemic was emphasized. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reminded about the previously stated initiatives of the Turkmen side that are reflected in the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue.

In particular, it was stated that Turkmenistan stands for the expansion of the partnership of the CA countries and Japan in the field of security, high technologies and digitalization, economic collaboration, trade, investments, communications, etc. As to the security issue, it was noted that Turkmenistan believes in the indivisibility principles of security and is assured of the importance of combining the joint efforts for countering the modern threats and challenges.

The Turkmen side supports the development of joint projects in the area of renewable sources of energy, decarbonization of economy, production of high-quality ecologically friendly goods. In this context, the necessity of exploring the issues of investments and financing was highlighted. It was stated that Turkmenistan and Japan successfully cooperate in the area of creating modern high-tech manufacturing with the account of the ecological factor.

The issues of widening cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the countries of the Dialogue were touched upon. The Turkmen side proposed to consider the opportunities of organizing joint events in honor of the 30th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between the countries of the Central Asia and Japan next year.

These and other matters of mutual interest will be considered at the next meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue.