Iran intending to import vehicles from Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 10

Trend:

Iranian company Sepehr Meshqat Caspian intends to import cars from Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported on Sept. 10.

In connection with the fact that Iran's bus and cargo fleet needs replacement, the Iranian company is ready to establish cooperation with Uzbek automakers.

At the first stage, the Iranian company plans to buy several samples of vehicles produced by Uzavtosanoat and later increase the number to 1000.

In addition, the Iranian company suggests to import the vehicles in disassembled (complete knock-down) and semi-knocked down forms and assemble them later in Iran.

