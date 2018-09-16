Tin bread in Uzbekistan now sold at market price

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

The Uzbek government has stopped regulation of prices for tin bread and started selling it at market price, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported citing the country’s Ministry of Justice.

Since 2014, the price for tin bread in Uzbekistan has amounted to 650 soums.

Starting from September 15, the wholesale price for 1 kg of wheat flour of the first grade has been temporarily set at 1,400 soums.

This was done in order to avoid price hikes.

Later, after Uzbekistan passes the period of adaptation to the new order of selling bread, flour is also planned to be sold at a market price, the ministry said.

As for the socially vulnerable strata of the population, they will be subsidized.

Starting from October 1, payment of monthly compensation in the amount of 10 percent of the minimum salary (18,400 soums) will be introduced in Uzbekistan for those in need of social protection to cover additional expenses for the purchase of flour and tin bread.

(7,875 soums = 1 USD on Sept. 16)

