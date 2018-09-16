Tin bread in Uzbekistan now sold at market price

16 September 2018 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

The Uzbek government has stopped regulation of prices for tin bread and started selling it at market price, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported citing the country’s Ministry of Justice.

Since 2014, the price for tin bread in Uzbekistan has amounted to 650 soums.

Starting from September 15, the wholesale price for 1 kg of wheat flour of the first grade has been temporarily set at 1,400 soums.

This was done in order to avoid price hikes.

Later, after Uzbekistan passes the period of adaptation to the new order of selling bread, flour is also planned to be sold at a market price, the ministry said.

As for the socially vulnerable strata of the population, they will be subsidized.

Starting from October 1, payment of monthly compensation in the amount of 10 percent of the minimum salary (18,400 soums) will be introduced in Uzbekistan for those in need of social protection to cover additional expenses for the purchase of flour and tin bread.

(7,875 soums = 1 USD on Sept. 16)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek corporation to reconstruct irrigation systems via tender
Tenders 15 September 14:00
Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Russia appointed head of Uzbekneftegaz
Uzbekistan 15 September 12:37
Uzbekistan, Russia open regular direct bus service for the first time
Uzbekistan 14 September 20:53
Belarusian company to supply quarry dump trucks to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 14 September 18:00
Belarus aims to implement projects worth 7-digit figure in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 14 September 17:27
Uzbekistan may build motorcycle plant
Uzbekistan 14 September 15:38
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend oath-taking ceremony for young soldiers at State Security Service
Politics 12:51
Number of foreign tourists visiting Iran on rise – official
Tourism 12:17
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender on technical survey of oil pumping station facilities
Tenders 12:16
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender to purchase software license
Tenders 12:16
Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept. 10-14
Oil&Gas 11:15
Russian FM hopes Caspian Sea Convention will be ratified without delay
Russia 10:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 84 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:57
At least 25 die in Philippine typhoon havoc, rescue official says
Other News 08:45
VTB Bank to expand opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:17