US sends aid to Uzbekistan following Sardobin water reservoir disaster

The US Government supported Uzbekistan's efforts to eliminate the consequences of the partial destruction of the Sardobin water reservoir in Syrdarya region, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

In particular, USAID has allocated $100,000 to purchase and distribute essential supplies to families affected by the disaster.

"I express my sincere condolences to the residents of Syrdarya Region. The US Government is proud to support the families affected by this tragedy," said US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum.

By providing these funds, the US government will assist Uzbekistan in its crisis response and recovery efforts by distributing food and other critical supplies to needy families who were evacuated from their homes after a dam breach.

In addition to supporting immediate relief efforts, USAID is working with the government of Uzbekistan to diversify the country's economy and increase regional trade, address serious health threats, and build the government's capacity to meet the needs of its people, Rosenblum said.

The dam built several years ago at the Sardobin reservoir broke on May 1, 2020 in Syrdarya region. Several villages close to the dam were flooded, about 70,000 people were evacuated from the site, and mud flows reached the border of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, on May 7, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan have arrived in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region of Kazakhstan to help eliminate the consequences of the flood.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated in Turkestan Region.

