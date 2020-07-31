Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Turkish government sends medical masks, overalls and medicines for treatment of COVID-19 to Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan National News Agency.

Charter flight of Uzbekistan Airways with the cargo of humanitarian aid arrived from Istanbul to Tashkent International Airport, on July 31, 2020.

The humanitarian aid cargo was shipped from Turkey as part of an agreement signed between the two governments.

The cargo, weighing about 12.5 tons, included 50,000 N-95 masks, 200,000 surgical masks, 40,000 overalls, 5,000 full-face masks, as well as medicines for treatment of COVID-19.

In May 2020, Turkey shipped 50 lung ventilators manufactured at the Arçelik factory in Istanbul to Uzbekistan.

Representative delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov arrived in Turkey on July 26, 2020.

During this visit, the delegation of representatives of ministries and agencies of Uzbekistan discussed the issues of deepening bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment and other areas with Turkish authorities.

The sides confirmed mutual aspiration to double the volume of mutual trade despite the impact of pandemic. Moreover representatives of Uzbekistan and Turkey agreed to jointly develop and approve a program of cooperation for the period from 2021 through 2023.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini