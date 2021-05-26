Uzbekistan aims to form national strategy regarding food systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan will hold a series of national dialogues on food systems in the cities of Nukus and Namangan with the aim of forming a national strategy aimed at ensuring sustainable food systems, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, the UN Development Program, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organized the first National Dialogue in preparation for the UN Summit on Food Systems, which will be held in September 2021 in parallel with the UN General Assembly in New York.

The upcoming Fall Global Summit aims to kickstart action to make progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, each of which relies to some degree on healthier, more sustainable and equitably functioning food systems and has five goals - ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all, transition to reasonable consumption, encouraging sustainable production, promotion of a level playing field, providing resistance to vulnerability, shocks and stress.

The event on May 26, 2021 on the occasion of the first National Dialogue in Tashkent was attended by members of interested ministries and departments, as well as representatives of international and public organizations.

UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Helena Fraser emphasized that as a contribution to the work of the Summit, the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, as an authorized body on behalf of the government of Uzbekistan, with the support of UNDP (United Nations Development Program) in Uzbekistan and FAO, will hold a number of dialogues on food systems in the cities of Nukus and Namangan with the goal of shaping a national strategy aimed at ensuring sustainable food systems.

UNDP Resident Representative in Uzbekistan Matilda Dimovska at the event said that the UNDP office also prioritizes the development of sustainable agriculture by promoting new technologies, green financing and creating an enabling environment, paying particular attention to the management of water resources, on which all crops depend.

It was noted that the results of the regional and national dialogues will be included in the report of the UN Global Summit on Food Systems.

