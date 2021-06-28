Passengers arriving from Uzbekistan exempted from mandatory quarantine measures upon landing in Abu Dhabi

Uzbekistan was included in the list of countries, travelers from which do not need to undergo 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism has updated the list of countries, travelers of which do not need to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the UAE capital.

Uzbekistan was also included in the list. It should be noted that Uzbekistan is the only Central Asian country in this list.

Passengers arriving from Uzbekistan are now exempted from mandatory quarantine measures upon landing in Abu Dhabi and must only undergo PCR testing.

Countries, regions and territories included in the Green List are regularly updated taking into account the international development of the epidemic situation.