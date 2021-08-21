Uzbekistan's 1H2021 cement import increases

The figure is 674 thousand tons more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan imported cement mainly from:

Kazakhstan – 818.8 thousand tons

Kyrgyz Republic – 437.1 thousand tons

Tajikistan – 391.5 thousand tons

Iran – 44.8 thousand tons

Turkmenistan – 16.4 thousand tons

Main importers of foreign cement:

Tashkent – 853.4 thousand tons

Fergana region – 309.9 thousand tons

Andijan region – 253.4 thousand tons

Namangan region – 96.5 thousand tons

Surkhandarya region – 63.4 thousand tons

Tashkent region – 60.0 thousand tons.