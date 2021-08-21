Uzbekistan's 1H2021 cement import increases
The figure is 674 thousand tons more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan imported cement mainly from:
Kazakhstan – 818.8 thousand tons
Kyrgyz Republic – 437.1 thousand tons
Tajikistan – 391.5 thousand tons
Iran – 44.8 thousand tons
Turkmenistan – 16.4 thousand tons
Main importers of foreign cement:
Tashkent – 853.4 thousand tons
Fergana region – 309.9 thousand tons
Andijan region – 253.4 thousand tons
Namangan region – 96.5 thousand tons
Surkhandarya region – 63.4 thousand tons
Tashkent region – 60.0 thousand tons.
