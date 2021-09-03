Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infections in Uzbekistan reached 158,561, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, there were 689 cases of coronavirus revealed in the country.

In Tashkent, 224 people with coronavirus were identified, 98 people in the Tashkent region.

Regarding other regions: 69 in Karakalpakstan, 25 people in Andijan region, 15 people in Bukhara region, 19 people in Jizzakh region, 12 people in Kashkadarya region, 12 people in Navoi region, 19 people in Namangan region, 59 people in the Samarkand region, 20 people in Syrdarya region, 16 in Surkhandarya region, 73 people in Fergana region and 28 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of people cured from COVID-19 reached 150?350 (583 over the past day), and the recovery rate was 95 percent.

In Tashkent, in particular, 116 patients recovered on September 2.

Furthermore, 6 patients with coronavirus died, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 1099.

