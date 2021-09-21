UAE shows interest in implementing renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The UAE is interested in the implementation of large infrastructure solutions in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, based on mutual trust and transparency regarding projects for the production of renewable energy through waste management, modernization of sewage systems, urban planning, healthcare, Trend reports citing the press service of the Tashkent City Hall.

This was discussed at a meeting of the mayor of the capital, Jakhongir Artikkhodzhaev, with a business delegation from the United Arab Emirates, at the Tashkent City Hall. The delegation was headed by the representative of the royal family of Al Maktoum - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Artikkhodjaev greeted the high-ranking guests, expressed gratitude to them for the visit and noted that the fact of holding this meeting speaks of the successful development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates. He also expressed gratitude to the sheikh for his contribution to the development of rugby in Uzbekistan.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum thanked for the warm welcome and separately noted that the representatives of the UAE are positive about the changes taking place under the leadership of the President of Uzbekistan. The appearance of Tashkent is becoming more and more attractive, there is a dynamic growth in the socio-economic and industrial spheres.

He also noted the broad opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan, in particular, Tashkent and the United Arab Emirates.

Following the meeting, which was held in a constructive manner, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue on the development of cooperation.