Uzbekistan notes overall increase in exports within 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The volume of exports of Uzbekistan amounted to $12.5 billion in 2021, which is an increase of 34.4 percent compared to 2020,Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, in 2021 Uzbekistan exported mostly industrial goods, food products, chemicals, etc.

During this period, the share the country's exports to the CIS states amounted to 32.6 percent.

The main partners of Uzbekistan in the export of goods and services in 2021 were China, Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. Their share in total volume of exports reached 56.5 percent.

In the structure of Uzbekistan's exports, a significant share belongs to the city of Tashkent, which is 22.9 percent, or $3.7 billion, while the smallest share is recorded at 1.4 percent, or $230.8 million in the country’s Khorezm region.

