UNECE to help Uzbekistan improve road safety on int'l transport corridors (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The main priority of United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) during the recent visit of its delegation to Uzbekistan was related to road safety, Chief of Information Unit Jean Rodriguez told Trend.

"International road corridors in Uzbekistan should follow harmonized international road safety design, maintenance and road safety procedures and regulatory standards to be safe and to provide efficient transport connectivity. Apart from infrastructure development, the implementation of digital means such as electronic consignment notes (eCMR) and electronic data exchange for TIR Convention (eTIR International system) for facilitating trade and the seamless and secure movement of goods in international transport will further strengthen the transport and transit potential of Uzbekistan," Rodriguez said.

According to him, the main priorities of UNECE’s transport policy are related to road safety and climate change mitigation. The Road Safety Performance Review currently on-going in Uzbekistan is guided by the UNECE Inland Transport Committee’s Recommendations for Enhancing National Road Safety Systems, which give a comprehensive picture of national road safety systems that should include all key elements defined by the global plan for the Decade of Action 2021-2030.

"The RSPR recommendations will cover all key action areas (legislation, enforcement, education, technology) of the national road safety system and advice on their implementation. Possible actions, national coordination, international support and application of relevant UN road safety-related legal instruments will be specifi­ed in RSPR recommendations (e.g. speed limits in urban areas should be set to 50 km/h, mandatory use of safety belts and child restraint systems could save many lives, etc). UNECE will support its implementation through capacity development and policy dialogue with national stakeholders," he added.