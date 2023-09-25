Uzbekistan to implement European Traceability system in its leather industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. Uzbekistan will introduce the European Traceability system while working with leather, Trend reports.

The news followed a recent meeting between Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Uzcharmsanoat leather and footwear association Fakhriddin Boboev and Head of the Confederation of National Associations of Tanners and Dressers of the European Community (COTANCE) Manuel Rios and the representative of the Association of Tanners of Italy UNIC Julia Martin within the framework of the Linapelle exhibition held in Milan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of the global leather industry, as well as the ongoing work on the modernization of leather factories in Uzbekistan, introduction of management certificates at enterprises.

Manuel Rios spoke about the innovations in the import of leather from Uzbekistan to Europe, planned for 2025 and the Traceability System being introduced in Uzbekistan, which will allow for tracking at all stages: starting from the origin of cattle and small cattle, ending with checking of for the finished product.

The parties also discussed the strategic development of the Uzbek leather industry and the possibilities of cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest.

The Confederation of National Associations of Tanners and Costumers of the European Community (COTANCE) is the representative body of the European leather industry. The organization, based in Brussels, unites all the national associations of tanners in Europe. Established with the aim of promoting the interests of the European leather industry at the international level, it is the only qualified body representing the point of view of the European leather industry.