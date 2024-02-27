Uzbek President to partake in first meeting of Supreme Interstate Council in Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. The first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is planned to take place in Astana on August 8 this year, Trend reports.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the state visit of Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This council will be coordinated by the Council of Foreign Ministers. The heads of parliaments and representatives of the security councils of the two countries will be able to participate if necessary.