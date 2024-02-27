Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbek President to partake in first meeting of Supreme Interstate Council in Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan Materials 27 February 2024 15:47 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbek President to partake in first meeting of Supreme Interstate Council in Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. The first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is planned to take place in Astana on August 8 this year, Trend reports.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the state visit of Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This council will be coordinated by the Council of Foreign Ministers. The heads of parliaments and representatives of the security councils of the two countries will be able to participate if necessary.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more