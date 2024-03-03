Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with CIS countries grows

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekistan's share of foreign trade turnover with CIS countries increased by 7.5 percent in January 2024 (to 34.5 percent) year-on-year, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the volume of foreign trade turnover with CIS countries reached $1.44 billion. Exports amounted to $524.4 million, while the imports - $923.8 million.

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover with CIS countries was recorded with Russia (52.9 percent), Kazakhstan (18.7 percent) and Turkmenistan (4.1 percent).

The volume of foreign trade turnover of other states decreased by 7.5 percent in January 2024 year-on-year and amounted to 65.5 percent of the total foreign trade turnover.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with CIS countries reached $20.5 billion in 2023.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the volume of exports amounted to $8 billion and imports to $12.4 billion.