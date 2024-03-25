Qatar Airways gets acquainted with tourism potential of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. A virtual presentation of the tourism potential of Uzbekistan was held for more than 100 heads of Qatar Airways offices around the world, Trend reports.

According to the information, the event was organized in connection with the launch of direct flights by Qatar Airways on the Doha-Tashkent route from June 2024.

The event was attended by representatives of the Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, as well as the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Qatar.

Presentations on the tourism opportunities of Uzbekistan were organized for the participants; detailed information was provided about the rich history of the country, its ancient cities and cultural traditions, as well as the conditions created in the country for a comfortable stay for tourists.