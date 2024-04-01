China’s nuclear giant looking to expand geological exploration in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is interested in geological exploration in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Geology and Mineral Resources has reported that Minister Bobir Islamov held a meeting with the CNNC delegation led by the company’s VP Shen Yanfen.

The sides reviewed the possibility of cooperation and investment opportunities in geological exploration, joint fieldwork in promising areas, and drilling technical wells.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Uzbekistan’s Navoiuran state enterprise and CNNC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in the uranium industry.

At the same time, Uzbekistan plans to double the volume of uranium production by 2030, bringing it from 3,600 in 2022 to 7,000 by the end the designated period.