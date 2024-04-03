Uzbekistan, Romania sign agreement on transit cargo transportation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekistan and Romania reached an agreement that bilateral and transit cargo transportation between two the countries will be carried out without the need to obtain permits from April 2024, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, the document was signed at a meeting of the joint Uzbek-Romanian commission on road transportation in Bucharest (Romania).

At the meeting, the sides discussed the development of international freight transportation by road and the creation of additional favorable conditions for national carriers in this process.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have simplified obtaining permits for road freight transportation.

Thus, from April 15, a joint order of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will come into force on the transfer to an electronic form of obtaining permits for the transportation of goods of the type "to/from third countries" for Kazakh carriers.

From March 28 to April 15 of this year, Uzbek permit forms of the type "to/from third countries" will be issued in paper form at the border, and from April 15 in electronic form also at the border.