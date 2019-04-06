Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq

6 April 2019 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for Iran and neighboring Iraq to expand their gas and electricity trade and work towards fulfilling a plan to connect their railroads, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“The plans to export electricity and gas and hopefully oil continue and we are ready to expand these contacts not only for the two countries but also for other countries,” Rouhani said after a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in remarks carried by state television.

Rouhani expressed hope that work on building a railway linking the two countries, under a deal reached in March, would begin within the next few months.

