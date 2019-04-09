Direct flights open from Tehran to Caracas

9 April 2019 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, April 9

Iran's Mahan Air has launched its first direct flight from Tehran to Caracas from the Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on April 8.

The first flight from Tehran to Caracas, carrying the deputy foreign minister of Iran and accompanying staff, left IKIA in the early hours of Monday morning, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The flight left the Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 2 am for Caracas the capital of the Venezuela,” Spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jafarzadeh said.

Jafarzadeh said a delegation from Mahan Air was also traveling to Caracas to discuss maintaining regular flights between the two countries.

Alireza Manzari former Deputy Chief of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization called this flight not suited to the goals of the prosperity and development of the tourism industry of the two countries.

"It's not the first time that this direct flight is going between the two countries,” he said. “Earlier, during the Ahmadinejad administration, Tehran-Caracas flight was established by a Venezuelan airline.”

He said that the people of Venezuela will definitely not be able to buy airline tickets for distant destinations due to the country's economic conditions.

“The non-stop Tehran-Caracas flight will take 16 hours. We do not have any accurate information on the rate of the tickets, but the price of a plane ticket for this distance should not be less than $1,800. Of course, the people of Venezuela will not be able to afford such expenses,” he said.

